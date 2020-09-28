Tigers notch first win of the season

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team hosted Austin Saturday afternoon in a makeup game originally scheduled for the previous Thursday.

The Tigers not only won their first match of the season, they dominated the Packers in a 7-1 rout.

The Tigers wasted no time getting out ahead of the Packers with four goals in the first half of play. The Packers scored their first goal in the second half, but the Tigers tacked on another three goals to dominate the match.

Scoring for Albert Lea were sophomores Kendall Kenis, Morgan Luhring and Kailey Boettcher, and seniors Jacy Rosas and Maddie Schneider. Kenis and Morgan Luhring each recorded two goals.

Time in the net was split between seniors Mallory Luhring and Lucy Sherman. Mallory Luhring totaled five saves and Sherman totaled one.

The Tigers had 22 shots on goal throughout the game, compared to the Packers with three. The Tigers also outperformed the Packers in number of corner kicks with seven to the Packers one.

The Tigers move to 1-3-1 on the season and will play again Tuesday when they travel to take on the Falcons of Faribault.