Vehicles keyed and other reports

Two vehicles were reported keyed at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday at 828 Jefferson Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Stolen package reported

Police received a report at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday of a package that was believed to have been stolen from the front door step at 1406 Southview Lane. The package was believed to be delivered Saturday.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Weston Zuehl, 36, on warrants at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday at 1224 St. John Ave.