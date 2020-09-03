Vehicles keyed and other reports
Two vehicles were reported keyed at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday at 828 Jefferson Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight.
Stolen package reported
Police received a report at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday of a package that was believed to have been stolen from the front door step at 1406 Southview Lane. The package was believed to be delivered Saturday.
1 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Weston Zuehl, 36, on warrants at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday at 1224 St. John Ave.
You Might Like
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute... read more