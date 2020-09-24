Vehicles rummaged through and other reports
Police received a report at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 1314 Oakwood Drive. Nothing was missing.
Police received a report at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday of a car that was rummaged through at 1402 Oakwood Drive.
Police received a report at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday that someone had entered a garage and stole items out of a car at 115 South Lane.
Man arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 38, for domestic assault at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday at 814 Frank Hall Drive.
