September 24, 2020

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:52 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

Police received a report at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 1314 Oakwood Drive. Nothing was missing. 

Police received a report at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday of a car that was rummaged through at 1402 Oakwood Drive. 

Police received a report at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday that someone had entered a garage and stole items out of a car at 115 South Lane. 

 

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 38, for domestic assault at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday at 814 Frank Hall Drive.

