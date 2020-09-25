Vikings and Bulldogs compete in Central Springs cross country meet

The Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett cross country team travled to Central Springs Thursday afternoon to compete against 11 other teams of runners.

While the Lake Mills boys’ teams was the only group able to field enough to compete as a team, many of the area athletes saw improved times.

In the boys’ race, Lake Mills junior Aidan Johnson was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, coming in 20th place with a time of 18:40.26. Freshman Justin Rygh came in 43rd place with a time of 20:36.76 and sophomore Alexander Solomonson came in 64th place with a time of 22:11.58. Rounding out the top five for the Bulldogs was junior Reese Wilhelm in 69th place with a time of 22:49.70 and freshman Bryce Eden in 86th place with a time of 24:22.63.

As a team, the Bulldogs came in ninth place with a score of 229.

The Vikings had only four runners competing in the boys’ race. Junior Hayden Moore was the top finisher, coming in 30th place with a time of 19:19.78. Fellow junior Thomas Block came in 34th place with a time of 19:42.15, junior Drake Tiedemann came in 51st place with a time of 21:13.66 and freshman Christopher Madsen came in 57th with a time of 21:45.27.

In the girls’ race, three Vikings competed, with freshman Megan Ocel coming in as the top finisher in 16th place with a time of 23:22.60. Juniors Rachel Hill and Samantha Tindall came in 44th and 67th places, respectively. Hill came in with a time of 26:49.40 and Tindall finished with a time of 35:16.80.

Only one Bulldog competed in the varsity girls’ race. Freshman Kyla Johanson came in 32nd place with a time of 24:47.60.

Both the Bulldogs and Vikings will be back on the course Monday afternoon when they travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.