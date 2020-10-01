1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Police arrested Tundra Ann Beck, 47, for fifth-degree possession after police received a report of a suspicious person parked at 1117 Eastgate Road at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at 75589 250th St., Clarks Grove.

Thefts reported

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday at 2016 Bridge Ave. The theft occurred sometime in the last three to four weeks, and the loss was estimated at $1,000.

Police received a report at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday of a front license plate that was stolen off a car at 2025 Bridge Ave.

Burglary reported

Police received a report at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday of a burglary at 705 Garfield Ave. The burglary was believed to have taken place around 5:30 p.m. A few items were missing and some items had been moved.