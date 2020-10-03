3 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Naam Latrell Matthews, 39, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, test refusal and obstructing with force after a traffic stop at 2:23 a.m. Saturday at 909 Janson St. Matthews was arrested on a local warrant at 4:06 a.m.

Police arrested Samuel Josiah Adams-Kortz, 22, for driving while intoxicated at 2:04 a.m. Saturday on Lakeview Boulevard.

Police arrested Steven Leroy Wadding, 40, for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 1:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Katherine Street.

Truck window smashed

A truck window was reported smashed out at 1:04 p.m. Saturday at 19499 780th Ave. in Albert Lea. A bag of clothes and a cooler were taken. The items were later found along a nearby trail.

Thefts reported

A catalytic converter was reported taken from a truck at 1:09 p.m. Friday at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. The estimated value was $500.

A Craftsman bag and buffer were reported taken out of a truck at 2:49 p.m. Saturday at 21714 733rd Ave.

Police cited Samuel Bartholomew Lindquist, 20, for theft at 7:35 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 2:19 p.m. Sunday at 1026 Virginia Place.

Ten gallons of gasoline were reported taken out of a vehicle at 6:34 p.m. Sunday at 419 E. Third St.

Attempted break-ins reported

An attempted break-in of a garage was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 202 Morningside Road.

A door knob was reported tampered with and broken at 2:16 p.m. Saturday at 709 Minnesota Ave.

Cars broken into

A car was reported broken into at 9:32 a.m. Saturday at 607 Minnesota Ave.

A car was reported broken into at 12:13 p.m. Saturday at 712 Valley Ave. Cash from a wallet was taken.

Items were reported missing from a vehicle at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 611 Freeborn Ave.

Garage damaged by fire

A garage was reported on fire at 10:01 a.m. Saturday at 2316 Eunice Drive.

Internet scam reported

Police received a report of an internet scam at 7:54 p.m. Saturday in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Luis Alberto Cortes Vazquez, 33, for domestic assault at 6:03 p.m. Sunday.