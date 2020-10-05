5 things to do this week
1. Drive-thru blessing of the pets
Trinity Lutheran Church will host a drive-thru blessing of the pets from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 501 S. Washington Ave. in Albert Lea. Driving through from Washington Avenue, those attending can bring their pets to be blessed — cats, dogs, fish, horses and more are invited, according to the event’s Facebook page. Physical distancing and masks will be required.
2. Drive-thru Oktoberfest
The St. Theodore Knights of Columbus will host a drive-thru Oktoberfest fundraising event this weekend. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and going until about 7:30 p.m., those entering the east parking lot of St. Theodore Catholic Church/School off of Fountain Street will be served brats, hotdogs, chips, pop and water for a free will offering. Kettle corn will be available for $5 a bag until gone. All proceeds will go toward St. Theodore Catholic School’s new playground equipment.
3. Make-and-take wooden sign
Craftology and Junktion Market will host a make-and-take wooden sign class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. For $35 class attendees will stain and paint a 12-by-12-inch wooden sign using a stencil. The class is for ages 12 and older, and will be across from Kay Nails and next to Gypsy K Consignment. Registration, design choice and payment by Friday are required, and can be done by contacting Craftology at 507-383-9265 or Junktion Market at 507-668-4069.
4. Hello pumpkin
Brookside Education Center will host a “Hello Pumpkin” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the school, 211 W. Richway Drive in Albert Lea. The event is for 3- to 5-year-olds and their parents. Attendees will get to “carve out a good time with fall and pumpkin-themed activities” and projects, such as playing gourd tic-tac-toe, painting and singing. The cost is $5 to attend, and preregistration at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/ecfe/404/ecfe-fall-2020—2/hello-pumpkin is required.
5. Farmers markets
The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.
Teenager to paint mural to help brighten the city
Mural slated to be painted at Albert Lea’s Academy Park When Ava Cunningham was in first grade, her teacher... read more