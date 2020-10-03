Albert Lea Area Learning Center standout student

Alexa Sanchez

Age: 17

Parents: Maria Baltazar and Gilberto Sanchez Jr.

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Lakeview.

Favorite book/author:

“Night Road” by Krisin Hannah.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

I have two. Mrs. Olson because she is fun and is a great English teacher. Mr. Gustafson because he motivates me to do math and is a great math teacher.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

I work at Applebee’s and I am in MAAP STARS at school.

What do you want to do after high school?

I want to be a pediatrician.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

Follow your dreams and just do it.