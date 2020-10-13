Albert Lea High School announces attendance protocols for football games

The Albert Lea athletic department recently released its plans to host fans for the remainder of the football season.

According to a press release, the capacity will be capped at 250 people with no exceptions. Only spectators with district passes will be allowed entry. Gates will not open until 6:40 p.m. There will be no walk-up ticket sales for football games.

Passes have been offered with priority to parents first, followed by students. Parents of varsity players should have received an email with a Google Form to request passes. Parents who have not received an email with a pass request form are asked to contact the Albert Lea High School Activities Office at 507-379-5345. Parents with passes will be allowed to attend both home and away games.

A request for passes was also opened up for senior students. Up to 30 students will be allowed to attend each home game. Passes will be distributed by the activities office and students will be notified via email if they are selected to receive a pass. Albert Lea students will not be allowed to attend away games.

Albert Lea will also offer the unique opportunity for Freeborn County senior citizens age 62 and over to attend games and watch from the new field house. Admission to the field house for senior citizens is free and will be first come, first serve up to site capacity. No district pass will be needed for the senior citizen tickets, however, an ID or proof of residence will be required. No other spectators will be allowed to view the game from the field house. Masks will be required at all times while indoors.

Spectators entering through the main gates should park in the stadium lot entering via Bridge Avenue. Senior citizens should park next to the field house entering via Hammer Road; ushers will be available to help direct. All overflow parking will be at Albert Lea High School and spectators will be required to walk the path to the stadium.

Spectators will be required to follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines at all times, including sitting socially distanced from other fans, wearing masks when approaching gate workers and when indoors and when unable to socially distance outdoors. If seated outdoors and socially distanced, masks may be removed.

Spectators are not allowed access to the playing surface or track; no exceptions. This includes pre- and postgame.

All fans not in attendance can watch a livestream of the game. The link to the livestreams can be found at www.alschools.org > High School > Activities and Athletics.