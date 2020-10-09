Albert Lea tennis picks up first win in section tournament

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team took on Tri-City United/Cleveland in the consolation bracket of the Section 1AA tournament Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers won a clean sweep of matches in singles competition and picked up one doubles victory to record their first team win of the season, beating the Titans 5-2.

Senior Alli Dulitz picked up her first singles win of the season with a three-set win in the No. 1 slot 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Fellow senior Shelby Hanson also won, beating her opponent 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.

Senior Dominica Eckstrom notched a win in the No. 3 singles match with a 7-6, 6-3 victory. The win is Eckstrom’s fourth singles win this season, the most of any Albert Lea player.

Finally, sophomore Alyssa Jensen stepped into the No. 4 singles role and recorded a dominating win, 6-4, 6-1.

In doubles play, senior Hannah Conn and junior Steph Vogt played in the No. 1 spot and took down their opponents in a close-knit three-set battle, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6.

The team of sophomore Marissa Hanson and eighth grader Bree Weilage lost their match at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-3; and sophomore Hannah Willner and freshman Rachel Doppelhammer lost at No. 3 doubles, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

The Tigers now sit at 1-11 on the season and advance to the next round of the consolation bracket. Their next meet is scheduled for Tuesday. It was uncertain as of press time who their next opponent would be.