April Jeppson: You see obstacles, but I see opportunities

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I’m a firm believer that if I want something bad enough, there is always a way for me to get it. Always, whether it’s a car or a job or a lunch date with a friend. If I want it bad enough, there is always a way.

I wanted to get my husband a new ride. I didn’t know how I would do it, or what he would get, but I knew I would get it done. I talked to people, I did the research and I made the phone calls. I got stopped at this turn. Then I got redirected at that turn. I could have given up or thrown in the towel. I could have said, “You know, if God wanted me to have this car, he’d make this process easier.” However, I don’t see obstacles as signs to quit, I see them as opportunities to show God and myself, how badly I want something.

I like to relate things to my experiences with my children. If my son asked me to buy him something, I’d more than likely say no. Mostly because I know how fickle the desires of a 12-year-old are. I don’t want to drop $50 on something that will end up forgotten about and under his bed in two weeks. However, if a week or two later he brings it up again, he might pique my interest. If he tells me he’s willing to do extra chores to earn it, he really has my attention. If a few weeks later he’s actually doing the extra chores we agreed upon, and now he’s offering to pitch in a little of his piggy bank money to make his dream a reality — well guess what folks, I’m in.

I want to see how serious he is about his desires. I want him to work for it. I know from my experience that if I have to work for something, save up my hard-earned money and make some sacrifices to help my goal come to fruition, I’m going to appreciate it a lot more. I’m going to take care of it, and I’m not going to take it for granted.

I believe that God is our father. He is our eternal heavenly father. He knows us and he loves us. He wants us to grow and develop and turn into awesome people. Smooth water never made a skilled sailor, and a life of ease never made a quality human.

So this week when I experienced resistance, it didn’t bother me as much as it could have. My co-worker and I had an idea that we wanted to become a reality. We worked hard and did tons of research, and then out of nowhere we had someone tell us that our dream was impossible. Obviously they’ve never met people like us before. To quote one of my favorite cheers from back in the day, “Never give up! Never give in! Go! Fight! Win!”

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams.