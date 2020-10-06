Campus notes

Local student starts college

Danielle Brua of Lake Mills is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school GPA, at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively. Brua is classified as an undergraduate – first year and a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.