Campaign sign stolen and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen Biden campaign sign at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at 241 Fourth St. SE in Glenville. The theft happened during the night.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 37, on a Rice County warrant at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 122 E. Main St.

Theft reported

A eight-piece screw extractor set valued at $24 was reported stolen at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1610 E. Main St.

Vehicle egged

Police received a report at 12:56 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was egged at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hammer Road and Greenwood Drive.