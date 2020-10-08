October 9, 2020

  • 59°

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:07 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen Biden campaign sign at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at 241 Fourth St. SE in Glenville. The theft happened during the night.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 37, on a Rice County warrant at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 122 E. Main St. 

 

Theft reported

A eight-piece screw extractor set valued at $24 was reported stolen at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1610 E. Main St. 

 

Vehicle egged

Police received a report at 12:56 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was egged  at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hammer Road and Greenwood Drive. 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials