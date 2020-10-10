Chamber announces candidate forum schedule

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced several candidate forums would take place next week.

The forums are organized by the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee.

All will be moderated by Mike Woitas of KATE Radio.

The forum schedule is as follows:

Freeborn County commissioners

Oct. 13

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Commissioner District 1 with candidates Brad Edwin and Ronald Jacobsen

6:45 to 7:15 p.m.: Commissioner District 3 with candidates John Forman and Steve Kluver

7:30 to 8 p.m.: Commissioner District 5 with candidates Ted Herman and Mike Lee

Albert Lea City Council

Oct. 14

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Ward 5 with candidates Robert Rasmussen and John Severtson

Albert Lea school board

Oct. 15

6 p.m.: With candidates Angie Hoffman, Bruce Olson, Christopher Seedorf, Jerry Collins, Kalli Rittenhouse, Mary Elizabeth Harty and Neal Skaar

State representatives

Oct. 20

6 to 6:30 p.m.: State representative District 27A with Republican Peggy Bennett and DFLer Thomas Martinez

6:45 to 7:15 p.m.: State representative District 27B with Republican Patricia Mueller and DFLer Jeanne Poppe

7:30 to 8 p.m.: State senator District 27 with Tyler Becvar, Legal Marijuana Now Party; Republican Gene Dornink and DFLer Dan Sparks.

Forums will be live on KATE Radio and on the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Facebook page. They will also be recorded and shared on the KATE Radio website, the chamber website and the city’s YouTube channel.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, none of the forums are open to the public. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting questions to the chamber via email to director@albertlea.org or through Facebook.