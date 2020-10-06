Charles Paul Hanson, 71, of Geneva, MN passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Charles was born March 10, 1949 in Owatonna, MN to Harry and Helen (Otteson) Hanson. He attended school in Ellendale. In his teenage years Charles began what became his career in carpentry. Over the years he built hundred of homes fair and honestly.

Charles married LuAnn Sigurdson October 2, 1976 in Albert Lea, MN. To this union three children were born.

Charles was always content with what he had. He enjoyed the annual deer hunting season with his son. Time with family brought him great joy especially being Grandpa and “Papa” to Aiden, Evan, Olivia, Addison, and Chase.

Charles is survived by his wife of 44 years, LuAnn, daughters Brooke (Shane) Berg of Geneva, Haley Hanson of California, and son Charlie Hanson of Ellendale, grandchildren, brother Tom Hanson, sisters Cheryl (Kevin) Worke, Jodell (Larry) Carr, sisters-in-law Marlyse (Paul) Reed, Sandra Flim, Judy (Cameron) Hoyle, JoAnne (John) Gold, brother-in-law Steven (Jane) Sigurdson and chihuahua, Bella.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Helen Hanson.

Memorial service will for Charles will be Monday October 12, 2020 at 10 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Don Malinsky will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Blessed be his memory.