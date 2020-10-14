Court Dispositions: Oct. 12, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
Oct. 12
Kieth Eugene Anderson, 31, OID 230328, Togo. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day. Restitution reserved, the question of additional $80 leave open.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
