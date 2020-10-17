Court Dispositions: Oct. 13-15, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Oct. 13

Jaxson Edward Loecher, 18, 1603 20 Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Oct. 14

Tundra Ann Beck, 47, 14 Meggan Drive, Hastings. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $280.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 27, 109 Second St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Burglary – 1st degree – dwelling – occupied – non-accomplice present (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 27 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement 180 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 117 days. Fees $130.

Abu Ali Moultrie, 24, 716 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Obstructing legal process with force or violence. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, stay 86 days for one year, credit for time served four days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $130.

Jason Alan Roe, 43, 1020 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment restraining order – violate restraining order (misdemeanor). Local confinement 90 days, stay 79 days for two years, credit for time served 11 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $80. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 74 days for two years, credit for time served 16 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $130.

Kimberly Jo Rux, 48, 616 State St. S., Waseca. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver fails to stop for stop sign. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130. Count 2: Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130.

Javier Torres, 35, 504 500th St., Northwood. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year. Count 2: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.

Michael Wallace Johnson, 47, 16301 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 83/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: No insurance – owner. Fees $200.

Marcus Michel Lesperance, 24, No valid address. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 104/70. Fees $380. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Oct. 15

Lorena Retegun Gonzales, 45, 1119 Madison Ave. Unit AV, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Sheila Lynn Labo, 52, 1001 S. 27th St., Billings, Montana. Count 1: Giving peace officer false name – of another person. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft. Local confinement 90 days, stay 78 days for one year, credit for time served 12 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees including restitution $8.56.

Michael Richard Sirek, 37, 514 Seventh Ave. SW, Faribault. Count 1: Traffic regulation – Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year. Fees $75.Count 2: Traffic regulation – seat belt required – driver and passenger must use. Dismissed.

Quinten Duane Amos, 39, 106 Seventh Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Methamphetamine sale, 1st degree (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 125 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Possession of methamphetamine (felony). Dismissed.

