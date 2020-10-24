Court Dispositions: Oct. 20-22, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Oct. 20

Nixon Ernan Gualan Gualan, 23, 157 State Road 35, River Falls, Wisconsin. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 21

Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 23, 300 27th St. SW Unit 402-3, Austin. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280.

Oct. 22

Paige Marie Knudson, 18, 12003 42 Ave. SW, Ellendale. Count 1: Expiration of driver’s license – provisional license. Fees $180.

Luke David Buchanan, 40, 233 N. 17th Court, Brighton, Colorado. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Stay of adjudication, continued. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction two years. Fees $75.

Omar Talan Wood, 18, 18115 Pelican Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230. Count 2: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit of 30 mph – urban district 40/30. Fees $40.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.