Court Dispositions: Oct. 23-26, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Oct. 23

Casey Lynn Tabor, 31, 614 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Aye Ywa Htoo, 24, 823 4 Ave. NE Unit 1, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law; drinking and consumption. Fees $100.

Adam E. Miles, 35, 6819 Middlebrook Boulevard, Middlebrook Heights, Ohio. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree (felony). Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 11 days, credit for time served 11 days. Fees $75.

Oct. 26

Dallas Aaron Ball, 27, OID #260430, St. Cloud. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor domestic assault. Fees $180. Local confinement 180 days, credit for time served 180 days. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor assault 5th degree, previous conviction/adjudication/different victim. Dismissed.

Ashley Marie Estrada, 32, 75232 150th St., Glenville. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance (gross misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree (felony). Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement six days, credit for time served six days. Fees $75. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.

Juan Vasquez Jr., 43, 909 Janson St. Apartment 211, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brandon Jonathon Chavez-Salgado, 22, 1201 Gene St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 2nd degree drug possession (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 48 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement 68 days, credit for time served 68 days. Count 2: 2nd degree drug possession involving firearm (felony). Dismissed.

Curtis David Honsey, 77, 440 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Forestry – open burning – violate ban. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.