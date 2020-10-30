October 31, 2020

Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 11:19 am Friday, October 30, 2020

Minnesota reported its highest number of daily cases during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday with 3,165 new positive cases.

The total marked the first time the state has had over 3,000 new cases in one day, breaking the previous high the day before of 2,872 new cases.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now had 145,465 cumulative cases, of which 125,052 no longer need to be in isolation.

The state also reported 738 hospitalizations, another single-day high, with 176 people in intensive care.

State health commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a media briefing Thursday that the surge in cases is not due to large-scale events but is being fueled by individual behavior.

“It’s driven by literally thousands of seemingly small decisions people are making every day without realizing the full impact those decisions are having on families, their neighbors and their community,” she said. “We’re seeing that these small, everyday gatherings and activities are leading to infections that are then spreading into long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, businesses and more.”

State officials said Thursday that case growth statewide had eclipsed 10% for the first time since July.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 5.42% on Oct. 14 to 7.4% on Thursday.

The state also reported 18 new deaths from Anoka, Beltrami, Benton, Clay, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Isanti, Polk, Ramsey, Sherburne and Washington counties. With exception of one person from Ramsey County who was between 55 and 59, all of the other people who died were 70 or older. Twelve resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and six lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,437 cumulative deaths, of which 1,701 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 258 total cases

• Freeborn County: nine new cases, 727 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county now has 79 active cases, and four people are hospitalized. 

The new cases included the following:

  • One person under 10
  • Two people between 10 and 20
  • Two people in their 20s
  • One person in their 30s
  • Two people in their 40s
  • One person in their 90s

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,553 total cases

• Steele County: 17 new cases, 817 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 950 total cases

The state reported 33,910 tests had been completed, including 32,850 PCR tests and 1,060 antigen tests.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 212 2 214 2
Anoka 9,533 40 9,573 156
Becker 663 2 665 4
Beltrami 982 1 983 9
Benton 1,072 18 1,090 12
Big Stone 167 0 167 1
Blue Earth 2,136 0 2,136 7
Brown 365 0 365 3
Carlton 502 35 537 2
Carver 1,906 10 1,916 7
Cass 438 0 438 5
Chippewa 488 1 489 3
Chisago 1,187 4 1,191 2
Clay 2,591 0 2,591 45
Clearwater 143 0 143 1
Cook 20 0 20 0
Cottonwood 299 0 299 0
Crow Wing 1,207 1 1,208 22
Dakota 10,386 34 10,420 139
Dodge 420 0 420 0
Douglas 803 1 804 4
Faribault 258 0 258 0
Fillmore 284 0 284 0
Freeborn 727 0 727 5
Goodhue 681 1 682 11
Grant 109 0 109 4
Hennepin 36,023 103 36,126 997
Houston 249 0 249 2
Hubbard 468 1 469 5
Isanti 618 1 619 6
Itasca 806 0 806 17
Jackson 226 0 226 1
Kanabec 235 1 236 10
Kandiyohi 1,868 1 1,869 5
Kittson 54 0 54 0
Koochiching 177 0 177 5
Lac qui Parle 147 0 147 3
Lake 135 4 139 0
Lake of the Woods 46 1 47 1
Le Sueur 671 0 671 6
Lincoln 196 1 197 0
Lyon 1,042 2 1,044 6
Mahnomen 134 0 134 2
Marshall 161 0 161 1
Martin 637 0 637 18
McLeod 628 1 629 4
Meeker 370 0 370 3
Mille Lacs 467 4 471 18
Morrison 843 9 852 9
Mower 1,535 18 1,553 18
Murray 302 0 302 3
Nicollet 783 0 783 18
Nobles 2,366 2 2,368 18
Norman 141 0 141 0
Olmsted 3,449 0 3,449 30
Otter Tail 979 1 980 8
Pennington 221 1 222 1
Pine 594 2 596 0
Pipestone 372 0 372 17
Polk 867 17 884 5
Pope 174 0 174 0
Ramsey 14,853 113 14,966 377
Red Lake 83 1 84 2
Redwood 310 0 310 12
Renville 280 6 286 13
Rice 1,735 7 1,742 10
Rock 364 2 366 5
Roseau 347 18 365 0
Scott 3,657 9 3,666 36
Sherburne 1,889 10 1,899 24
Sibley 273 0 273 3
St. Louis 3,312 18 3,330 74
Stearns 6,420 58 6,478 50
Steele 817 0 817 3
Stevens 198 2 200 1
Swift 232 0 232 2
Todd 932 1 933 7
Traverse 61 0 61 0
Wabasha 428 0 428 1
Wadena 267 7 274 3
Waseca 950 0 950 10
Washington 6,470 20 6,490 74
Watonwan 585 0 585 4
Wilkin 148 0 148 4
Winona 1,362 0 1,362 19
Wright 2,819 6 2,825 16
Yellow Medicine 306 3 309 6
Unknown/missing 201 2 203 0
