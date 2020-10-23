Daily COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the state reported another day with more than 1,000 new cases.

The new cases in Freeborn County bring the county’s cumulative case total to 659, of which 54 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person under the age of 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and three in their 60s.

Two people from the county are presently hospitalized.

Mower County reported five new cases and has had 1,503 total cases; Steele County had seven new cases, increasing its total to 741; and Waseca County had three new cases and has now had 922 cases.

No new cases were reported in Faribault County.

Statewide, there were 1,721 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 129,863. Of that number, 114,679 are no longer in isolation.

According to state officials, the state’s average positive test rate increased to 6.7%.

The updated numbers mark two straight weeks of more than 1,000 new daily cases and the third straight day of double-digit deaths reported by state health officials.

According to data through Thursday from The COVID Tracking Project, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,073 new cases per day on Oct. 7 to 1,521 on Oct. 21.

Counties in western Minnesota closest to North Dakota and South Dakota are experiencing some of the highest case growth statewide, with Rock and Chippewa counties each seeing more than 1,100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

Thirteen new deaths were also reported across Minnesota, including one in Steele County. Other counties with deaths included Dakota, Hennepin, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Otter Tail, Pipestone, Ramsey, Rock, Wadena and Washington counties. The residents who died ranged in age from mid-40s to early 90s. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,314 total deaths, of which 1,623 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

