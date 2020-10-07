October 8, 2020

  • 48°

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:54 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state on Wednesday after a few days of lower reported deaths.

The deaths were in Benton, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Martin, Ramsey, Renville, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated nine of the residents lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health center.

With the new deaths, the state has now had 2,101 COVID-19 deaths, of which 1,497 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department of Health reported 918 new cases across the state, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 106,651.

Of the cases, 96,616 no longer are in isolation.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total count to 570.

Of that number, 23 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person in their 40s and one person in their 50s.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the following new cases for other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 168 total cases

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,391 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 607 total cases

• Waseca County: 15 new cases, 837 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 108 1
Anoka 6,892 141
Becker 332 2
Beltrami 572 5
Benton 640 4
Big Stone 97 0
Blue Earth 1,833 7
Brown 229 2
Carlton 320 1
Carver 1,520 7
Cass 230 4
Chippewa 269 2
Chisago 613 2
Clay 1,613 42
Clearwater 38 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 242 0
Crow Wing 667 18
Dakota 8,140 130
Dodge 296 0
Douglas 455 3
Faribault 168 0
Fillmore 177 0
Freeborn 570 4
Goodhue 428 9
Grant 71 4
Hennepin 29,207 946
Houston 154 0
Hubbard 175 1
Isanti 370 1
Itasca 475 16
Jackson 161 1
Kanabec 151 9
Kandiyohi 1,184 3
Kittson 15 0
Koochiching 131 4
Lac qui Parle 87 2
Lake 80 0
Lake of the Woods 31 1
Le Sueur 509 5
Lincoln 132 0
Lyon 797 4
Mahnomen 62 1
Marshall 61 1
Martin 525 13
McLeod 519 3
Meeker 244 2
Mille Lacs 200 3
Morrison 365 3
Mower 1,391 6
Murray 197 3
Nicollet 607 17
Nobles 2,019 16
Norman 71 0
Olmsted 2,723 28
Otter Tail 541 6
Pennington 138 1
Pine 410 0
Pipestone 284 14
Polk 367 4
Pope 110 0
Ramsey 11,833 330
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 207 7
Renville 184 9
Rice 1,419 8
Rock 195 1
Roseau 145 0
Scott 2,806 34
Sherburne 1,282 15
Sibley 212 3
St. Louis 2,029 52
Stearns 4,439 27
Steele 607 2
Stevens 127 1
Swift 156 1
Todd 549 2
Traverse 40 0
Wabasha 244 0
Wadena 91 0
Waseca 837 9
Washington 4,259 60
Watonwan 545 4
Wilkin 84 3
Winona 1,024 18
Wright 1,885 9
Yellow Medicine 226 3
Unknown/missing 161 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials