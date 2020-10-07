Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths reported statewide

Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state on Wednesday after a few days of lower reported deaths.

The deaths were in Benton, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Martin, Ramsey, Renville, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated nine of the residents lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health center.

With the new deaths, the state has now had 2,101 COVID-19 deaths, of which 1,497 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department of Health reported 918 new cases across the state, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 106,651.

Of the cases, 96,616 no longer are in isolation.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total count to 570.

Of that number, 23 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person in their 40s and one person in their 50s.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the following new cases for other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 168 total cases

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,391 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 607 total cases

• Waseca County: 15 new cases, 837 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths