Daily COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths statewide, including 1 in Mower County

Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported across Minnesota on Sunday, including one in Mower County.

The person, who was between 95 and 99 years old, was Mower County’s 12th COVID-19 death, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The other deaths were in Anoka, Benton, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. Fourteen of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s cumulative deaths to 2,234, of which 1,574 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,732 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 122,812, of which 108,316 are no longer in isolation.

The following were the new cases reported in the area:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 208 total cases

• Freeborn County: eight new cases, 631 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the new cases included one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Of the county’s total cases, 46 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Two people were moved off the list to another county.

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,489 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 716 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 908 total cases

There were about 326 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 18th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project. The death toll is the 24th highest in the country overall and the 30th highest per capita at 40.5 deaths per 100,000 people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. — The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths