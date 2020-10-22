October 22, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Minnesota recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and more than 1,500 new cases.

The new deaths follow a record high day for deaths on Wednesday and included people ranging in age from 70s to over 100 from 13 counties. Thirteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and seven lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,301 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,621 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,574 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 128,152, of which 113,976 are no longer in isolation. It has been more than two weeks now for new daily cases above 1,000.

The following are updates on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 221 total cases

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 649 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,499 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 734 total cases

• Waseca County: two new cases, 919 total cases

The state reported 26,626 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests statewide to 2,587,268.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 159 0 159 2
Anoka 8,315 9 8,324 150
Becker 517 2 519 3
Beltrami 838 1 839 7
Benton 870 12 882 7
Big Stone 131 0 131 0
Blue Earth 2,003 0 2,003 7
Brown 311 0 311 3
Carlton 403 0 403 1
Carver 1,716 8 1,724 7
Cass 344 0 344 5
Chippewa 414 1 415 3
Chisago 919 1 920 2
Clay 2,153 0 2,153 43
Clearwater 88 0 88 0
Cook 11 0 11 0
Cottonwood 265 0 265 0
Crow Wing 946 1 947 21
Dakota 9,445 22 9,467 136
Dodge 379 0 379 0
Douglas 632 0 632 3
Faribault 221 0 221 0
Fillmore 245 0 245 0
Freeborn 649 0 649 4
Goodhue 541 1 542 11
Grant 92 0 92 4
Hennepin 32,961 63 33,024 980
Houston 186 0 186 1
Hubbard 346 0 346 2
Isanti 511 0 511 5
Itasca 696 0 696 17
Jackson 204 0 204 1
Kanabec 194 0 194 10
Kandiyohi 1,638 1 1,639 5
Kittson 37 0 37 0
Koochiching 164 0 164 4
Lac qui Parle 130 0 130 3
Lake 111 0 111 0
Lake of the Woods 43 0 43 1
Le Sueur 598 0 598 5
Lincoln 171 1 172 0
Lyon 939 2 941 6
Mahnomen 104 0 104 1
Marshall 97 0 97 1
Martin 602 0 602 16
McLeod 576 0 576 4
Meeker 318 0 318 3
Mille Lacs 373 3 376 13
Morrison 650 7 657 8
Mower 1,481 18 1,499 15
Murray 264 0 264 3
Nicollet 700 0 700 17
Nobles 2,195 0 2,195 16
Norman 105 0 105 0
Olmsted 3,159 0 3,159 30
Otter Tail 789 0 789 6
Pennington 170 1 171 1
Pine 517 2 519 0
Pipestone 336 0 336 16
Polk 551 6 557 4
Pope 152 0 152 0
Ramsey 13,536 73 13,609 355
Red Lake 65 1 66 2
Redwood 260 0 260 11
Renville 231 6 237 11
Rice 1,592 0 1,592 9
Rock 309 2 311 3
Roseau 216 0 216 0
Scott 3,261 4 3,265 34
Sherburne 1,600 6 1,606 21
Sibley 242 0 242 3
St. Louis 2,791 6 2,797 65
Stearns 5,505 41 5,546 41
Steele 734 0 734 2
Stevens 173 1 174 1
Swift 193 0 193 1
Todd 751 1 752 5
Traverse 54 0 54 0
Wabasha 343 0 343 0
Wadena 201 7 208 2
Waseca 919 0 919 9
Washington 5,391 8 5,399 68
Watonwan 572 0 572 4
Wilkin 127 0 127 4
Winona 1,225 0 1,225 18
Wright 2,329 3 2,332 14
Yellow Medicine 270 1 271 5
Unknown/missing 263 2 265 0
