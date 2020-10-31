October 31, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 2nd day in a row with over 3,000 new cases; 19th death reported in Mower County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Minnesota on Saturday reported its second day in a row with over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, along with 20 new deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 3,021 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 148,472. Of that number, 127,362 no longer need to be in isolation.

Freeborn County reported 15 new cases and has now had 742 cases.

Faribault County reported seven new cases and has had 264 cases; Mower County reported six new cases and has had 1,560 cases; Steele County reported 22 new cases and has had 839 cases; and Waseca County reported seven new cases and has had 956 total cases.

Mower County also reported its 19th death — a person between the age of 85 and 89.

Other deaths were reported in Anoka, Beltrami, Grant, Hennepin, Isante, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Stearns and Yellow Medicine counties.

Aside from one person in their late 40s in Isanti County, all of the other people who died were 60 or older. Fifteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and five lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,457 deaths, of which 1,716 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department reported 35,479 total COVID-19 tests were completed Friday, including 1,516 antigen tests and 33,963 PCR tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 222 2 224 2
Anoka 9,768 44 9,812 158
Becker 681 2 683 4
Beltrami 1,001 1 1,002 10
Benton 1,103 18 1,121 12
Big Stone 172 0 172 1
Blue Earth 2,169 0 2,169 7
Brown 373 0 373 3
Carlton 515 35 550 2
Carver 1,928 10 1,938 7
Cass 458 0 458 5
Chippewa 490 1 491 3
Chisago 1,223 5 1,228 2
Clay 2,613 0 2,613 45
Clearwater 151 0 151 1
Cook 22 0 22 0
Cottonwood 306 0 306 0
Crow Wing 1,254 1 1,255 22
Dakota 10,551 38 10,589 139
Dodge 424 0 424 0
Douglas 827 1 828 4
Faribault 264 0 264 0
Fillmore 296 0 296 0
Freeborn 742 0 742 5
Goodhue 708 1 709 11
Grant 110 0 110 5
Hennepin 36,472 108 36,580 1,000
Houston 255 0 255 2
Hubbard 499 1 500 5
Isanti 628 1 629 7
Itasca 835 0 835 17
Jackson 235 0 235 1
Kanabec 243 1 244 10
Kandiyohi 1,897 1 1,898 5
Kittson 65 0 65 0
Koochiching 183 0 183 5
Lac qui Parle 151 0 151 3
Lake 136 4 140 0
Lake of the Woods 48 1 49 1
Le Sueur 686 1 687 6
Lincoln 202 1 203 0
Lyon 1,056 2 1,058 6
Mahnomen 138 0 138 2
Marshall 177 0 177 1
Martin 646 0 646 18
McLeod 648 1 649 4
Meeker 376 0 376 3
Mille Lacs 485 4 489 20
Morrison 866 9 875 9
Mower 1,542 18 1,560 19
Murray 306 0 306 3
Nicollet 793 0 793 18
Nobles 2,408 2 2,410 18
Norman 145 0 145 0
Olmsted 3,514 0 3,514 30
Otter Tail 1,012 2 1,014 8
Pennington 226 1 227 1
Pine 603 2 605 0
Pipestone 382 0 382 17
Polk 895 17 912 5
Pope 176 0 176 0
Ramsey 15,022 117 15,139 380
Red Lake 86 1 87 2
Redwood 314 0 314 12
Renville 294 6 300 13
Rice 1,753 8 1,761 12
Rock 380 2 382 6
Roseau 362 27 389 0
Scott 3,770 9 3,779 36
Sherburne 1,930 12 1,942 24
Sibley 279 0 279 3
St. Louis 3,373 19 3,392 75
Stearns 6,534 58 6,592 51
Steele 839 0 839 3
Stevens 199 2 201 1
Swift 238 0 238 2
Todd 956 1 957 7
Traverse 63 0 63 0
Wabasha 435 0 435 1
Wadena 285 7 292 3
Waseca 956 0 956 10
Washington 6,839 22 6,861 74
Watonwan 589 0 589 4
Wilkin 148 0 148 4
Winona 1,379 0 1,379 19
Wright 2,909 6 2,915 16
Yellow Medicine 317 3 320 7
Unknown/missing 282 5 287 0
