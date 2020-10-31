Daily COVID-19 update: 2nd day in a row with over 3,000 new cases; 19th death reported in Mower County

Minnesota on Saturday reported its second day in a row with over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, along with 20 new deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 3,021 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 148,472. Of that number, 127,362 no longer need to be in isolation.

Freeborn County reported 15 new cases and has now had 742 cases.

Faribault County reported seven new cases and has had 264 cases; Mower County reported six new cases and has had 1,560 cases; Steele County reported 22 new cases and has had 839 cases; and Waseca County reported seven new cases and has had 956 total cases.

Mower County also reported its 19th death — a person between the age of 85 and 89.

Other deaths were reported in Anoka, Beltrami, Grant, Hennepin, Isante, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Stearns and Yellow Medicine counties.

Aside from one person in their late 40s in Isanti County, all of the other people who died were 60 or older. Fifteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and five lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,457 deaths, of which 1,716 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department reported 35,479 total COVID-19 tests were completed Friday, including 1,516 antigen tests and 33,963 PCR tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths