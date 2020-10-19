October 19, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Monday, October 19, 2020

Minnesota continued its streak of large new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 1,636 cases reported.

The new cases increased the state’s cumulative count to 124,439, of which 109,963 are no longer in isolation. This is the 12th straight day with new cases above 1,000. 

After seeing daily deaths in the double digits for most of the last week, the state saw five new deaths reported on Monday in Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Redwood and Stearns counties. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,239 deaths, of which 1,578 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are the new cases reported in area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 209 total cases

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 632 total cases

• Mower County: no new cases, 1,471 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 721 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 912 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 154 0 154 2
Anoka 8,085 8 8,093 148
Becker 487 2 489 3
Beltrami 767 1 768 7
Benton 829 12 841 5
Big Stone 127 0 127 0
Blue Earth 1,970 0 1,970 7
Brown 298 0 298 3
Carlton 378 0 378 1
Carver 1,687 8 1,695 7
Cass 311 0 311 5
Chippewa 378 1 379 3
Chisago 854 1 855 2
Clay 2,032 0 2,032 43
Clearwater 76 0 76 0
Cook 11 0 11 0
Cottonwood 262 0 262 0
Crow Wing 878 1 879 21
Dakota 9,230 21 9,251 133
Dodge 362 0 362 0
Douglas 604 0 604 3
Faribault 209 0 209 0
Fillmore 238 0 238 0
Freeborn 632 0 632 4
Goodhue 510 1 511 11
Grant 89 0 89 4
Hennepin 32,274 62 32,336 965
Houston 181 0 181 1
Hubbard 309 0 309 2
Isanti 487 0 487 3
Itasca 676 0 676 17
Jackson 195 0 195 1
Kanabec 186 0 186 10
Kandiyohi 1,548 1 1,549 4
Kittson 27 0 27 0
Koochiching 162 0 162 4
Lac qui Parle 123 0 123 2
Lake 103 0 103 0
Lake of the Woods 42 0 42 1
Le Sueur 585 0 585 5
Lincoln 164 1 165 0
Lyon 923 2 925 6
Mahnomen 94 0 94 1
Marshall 87 0 87 1
Martin 586 0 586 16
McLeod 570 0 570 3
Meeker 307 0 307 3
Mille Lacs 350 2 352 8
Morrison 601 6 607 6
Mower 1,471 18 1,489 12
Murray 248 0 248 3
Nicollet 673 0 673 17
Nobles 2,140 0 2,140 16
Norman 94 0 94 0
Olmsted 3,070 0 3,070 29
Otter Tail 743 0 743 6
Pennington 162 1 163 1
Pine 507 2 509 0
Pipestone 326 0 326 16
Polk 491 1 492 4
Pope 148 0 148 0
Ramsey 13,280 62 13,342 347
Red Lake 59 1 60 2
Redwood 250 0 250 11
Renville 222 7 229 11
Rice 1,578 0 1,578 9
Rock 295 2 297 1
Roseau 193 0 193 0
Scott 3,181 4 3,185 34
Sherburne 1,557 5 1,562 21
Sibley 238 0 238 3
St. Louis 2,641 6 2,647 63
Stearns 5,330 40 5,370 35
Steele 721 0 721 2
Stevens 167 1 168 1
Swift 192 0 192 1
Todd 722 1 723 2
Traverse 53 0 53 0
Wabasha 323 0 323 0
Wadena 182 6 188 0
Waseca 912 0 912 9
Washington 5,251 8 5,259 67
Watonwan 567 0 567 4
Wilkin 124 0 124 4
Winona 1,189 0 1,189 18
Wright 2,273 3 2,276 14
Yellow Medicine 264 1 265 5
Unknown/missing 260 5 265 0
