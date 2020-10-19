Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state

Minnesota continued its streak of large new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 1,636 cases reported.

The new cases increased the state’s cumulative count to 124,439, of which 109,963 are no longer in isolation. This is the 12th straight day with new cases above 1,000.

After seeing daily deaths in the double digits for most of the last week, the state saw five new deaths reported on Monday in Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Redwood and Stearns counties. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,239 deaths, of which 1,578 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are the new cases reported in area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 209 total cases

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 632 total cases

• Mower County: no new cases, 1,471 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 721 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 912 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths