Daily COVID-19 update: Highest death count in months; 1,200 new cases

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 data continues to show the state’s numbers headed in the wrong direction.

The Health Department Wednesday reported more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases, extending more than a weeklong trend of newly confirmed cases averaging more than 1,000 a day. Hospitalizations are also trending higher. The daily death count was the highest in months.

The positive test rate trend remains above 5 percent, the threshold where officials become concerned.

Officials on Wednesday also unveiled new changes to the way they report data on cases and deaths. They’ve begun reporting the results of antigen tests, a more rapid form of COVID-19 test, along with the results from the more traditional COVID-19 test known by its initials PCR.

The Health Department said it made the move so its reporting would align with federal guidance. Antigen testing had been relatively small prior to this, so the change to previous case counts won’t be dramatic.

The state, though, is now adding to the COVID-19 death toll people who died after having had COVID-19 confirmed by an antigen (rapid) test but not a PCR test. That adds six people to the state’s death toll — on top of 23 newly reported deaths.

Even without the statistical tweak, it was still the highest number of daily deaths reported since mid-June. The jump follows similar spikes Wisconsin, which reported 34 deaths in its Tuesday report. North Dakota set a new record for daily deaths last week, at 24.

Those 29 deaths raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,180. Among those who’ve died, about 70 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The 1,254 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday brought the total in the pandemic to 115,943 cases to date; about 90 percent have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

 

Local cases

Four new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County Wednesday , bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 597, of which 30 are considered active cases and one person is hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included two people in their 40s and two people in their 50s.

Faribault County reported three new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 189; Mower County reported four new cases and has now had 1,453 cases; Steele County reported nine new cases and has had 668 cases; and Waseca County reported three new cases and has had 881 cases.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 129 0 129 1
Anoka 7,543 5 7,548 144
Becker 416 2 418 2
Beltrami 683 0 683 6
Benton 730 10 740 4
Big Stone 117 0 117 0
Blue Earth 1,886 0 1,886 7
Brown 271 0 271 3
Carlton 355 0 355 1
Carver 1,615 6 1,621 7
Cass 267 0 267 4
Chippewa 329 1 330 2
Chisago 743 0 743 2
Clay 1,824 0 1,824 43
Clearwater 57 0 57 0
Cook 8 0 8 0
Cottonwood 251 0 251 0
Crow Wing 757 0 757 21
Dakota 8,731 11 8,742 133
Dodge 341 0 341 0
Douglas 528 0 528 3
Faribault 189 0 189 0
Fillmore 211 0 211 0
Freeborn 597 0 597 4
Goodhue 461 1 462 11
Grant 81 0 81 4
Hennepin 30,888 35 30,923 959
Houston 168 0 168 1
Hubbard 231 0 231 1
Isanti 445 0 445 3
Itasca 597 0 597 16
Jackson 178 0 178 1
Kanabec 166 0 166 9
Kandiyohi 1,377 1 1,378 4
Kittson 18 0 18 0
Koochiching 147 0 147 4
Lac qui Parle 112 0 112 2
Lake 90 0 90 0
Lake of the Woods 39 0 39 1
Le Sueur 549 0 549 5
Lincoln 149 1 150 0
Lyon 847 1 848 5
Mahnomen 78 0 78 1
Marshall 73 0 73 1
Martin 558 0 558 16
McLeod 548 0 548 3
Meeker 279 0 279 3
Mille Lacs 284 2 286 4
Morrison 463 4 467 4
Mower 1,435 18 1,453 7
Murray 224 0 224 3
Nicollet 637 0 637 17
Nobles 2,072 0 2,072 16
Norman 86 0 86 0
Olmsted 2,884 0 2,884 29
Otter Tail 641 0 641 6
Pennington 149 1 150 1
Pine 462 2 464 0
Pipestone 310 0 310 16
Polk 438 1 439 4
Pope 130 0 130 0
Ramsey 12,635 21 12,656 337
Red Lake 49 0 49 2
Redwood 220 0 220 9
Renville 212 3 215 10
Rice 1,506 0 1,506 8
Rock 267 2 269 1
Roseau 158 0 158 0
Scott 2,992 3 2,995 34
Sherburne 1,411 2 1,413 18
Sibley 227 0 227 3
St. Louis 2,346 2 2,348 55
Stearns 4,810 31 4,841 33
Steele 668 0 668 2
Stevens 150 1 151 1
Swift 178 0 178 1
Todd 619 0 619 2
Traverse 47 0 47 0
Wabasha 283 0 283 0
Wadena 137 6 143 0
Waseca 881 0 881 9
Washington 4,790 4 4,794 64
Watonwan 551 0 551 4
Wilkin 106 0 106 4
Winona 1,095 0 1,095 18
Wright 2,123 2 2,125 11
Yellow Medicine 249 0 249 4
Unknown/missing 181 1 182 6

 

