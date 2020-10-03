October 3, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees double digit deaths for 4th day in a row

By Staff Reports

Published 11:40 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

Area counties reported several new COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the daily update from health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s total cases to 557.

The following were updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new cases, 159 total cases

• Mower County: nine new cases, 1,366 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new cases, 581 total cases

• Waseca County: 47 new cases, 817 total cases

Statewide, 1,434 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 102,787. Of that number, 91,844 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Fourteen new deaths were reported from Anoka, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Pipestone, Redwood, St. Louis, Washington and Wright counties. With the exception of one person who died in their early 50s in Kanabec County, the remainder of people who died were 60 or older. Ten were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is the fourth day in a row with double digits deaths.

There have now been 2,073 COVID-19 deaths in the state, of which 1,482 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 29,492 new tests completed, increasing the state’s total tests to 2,116,038.

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 94 1
Anoka 6,564 139
Becker 306 2
Beltrami 528 5
Benton 601 3
Big Stone 90 0
Blue Earth 1,800 7
Brown 220 2
Carlton 298 1
Carver 1,479 7
Cass 209 4
Chippewa 255 2
Chisago 574 1
Clay 1,546 41
Clearwater 35 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 235 0
Crow Wing 617 18
Dakota 7,914 129
Dodge 278 0
Douglas 413 3
Faribault 159 0
Fillmore 155 0
Freeborn 557 4
Goodhue 413 9
Grant 66 4
Hennepin 28,440 942
Houston 146 0
Hubbard 153 1
Isanti 338 1
Itasca 409 16
Jackson 159 1
Kanabec 144 9
Kandiyohi 1,110 3
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 126 4
Lac qui Parle 80 2
Lake 72 0
Lake of the Woods 26 1
Le Sueur 491 4
Lincoln 123 0
Lyon 768 4
Mahnomen 49 1
Marshall 57 1
Martin 499 12
McLeod 508 2
Meeker 231 2
Mille Lacs 189 3
Morrison 314 3
Mower 1,366 6
Murray 186 3
Nicollet 583 17
Nobles 2,001 16
Norman 64 0
Olmsted 2,653 28
Otter Tail 512 6
Pennington 129 1
Pine 379 0
Pipestone 261 14
Polk 348 4
Pope 106 0
Ramsey 11,501 326
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 200 7
Renville 170 8
Rice 1,393 8
Rock 189 1
Roseau 143 0
Scott 2,733 33
Sherburne 1,233 15
Sibley 207 3
St. Louis 1,877 49
Stearns 4,262 25
Steele 581 2
Stevens 120 1
Swift 152 1
Todd 525 2
Traverse 39 0
Wabasha 224 0
Wadena 85 0
Waseca 817 9
Washington 4,088 57
Watonwan 538 4
Wilkin 78 3
Winona 972 18
Wright 1,790 8
Yellow Medicine 215 3
Unknown/missing 165 0
