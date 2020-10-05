Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties; three deaths reported statewide

Freeborn County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county’s total cases to 564, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 19 are considered active cases and three people are hospitalized.

The new cases included two people in their 30s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

Faribault County had two new cases and has now had 165 total cases; Mower County reported seven cases and has now had 1,377 cases; Steele County had six new cases and has had 592 cases; and Waseca County had one new case, increasing its total to 820.

Statewide 982 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative positive cases to 104,799.

Of that number, 94,416 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Three new deaths were reported in McLeod and Ramsey counties. One of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and all were 80 or older.

The state has now had 2,083 deaths, of which 1,487 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 23,061 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,169,786.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths