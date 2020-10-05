October 5, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties; three deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Freeborn County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county’s total cases to 564, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 19 are considered active cases and three people are hospitalized.

The new cases included two people in their 30s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

Faribault County had two new cases and has now had 165 total cases; Mower County reported seven cases and has now had 1,377 cases; Steele County had six new cases and has had 592 cases; and Waseca County had one new case, increasing its total to 820.

Statewide 982 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative positive cases to 104,799.

Of that number, 94,416 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Three new deaths were reported in McLeod and Ramsey counties. One of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and all were 80 or older.

The state has now had 2,083 deaths, of which 1,487 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 23,061 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,169,786.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 101 1
Anoka 6,729 140
Becker 324 2
Beltrami 552 5
Benton 618 3
Big Stone 92 0
Blue Earth 1,811 7
Brown 224 2
Carlton 316 1
Carver 1,500 7
Cass 219 4
Chippewa 260 2
Chisago 594 2
Clay 1,578 41
Clearwater 37 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 240 0
Crow Wing 647 18
Dakota 8,034 130
Dodge 283 0
Douglas 430 3
Faribault 165 0
Fillmore 168 0
Freeborn 564 4
Goodhue 419 9
Grant 70 4
Hennepin 28,843 944
Houston 148 0
Hubbard 169 1
Isanti 357 1
Itasca 450 16
Jackson 160 1
Kanabec 150 9
Kandiyohi 1,164 3
Kittson 14 0
Koochiching 130 4
Lac qui Parle 86 2
Lake 75 0
Lake of the Woods 27 1
Le Sueur 495 4
Lincoln 127 0
Lyon 784 4
Mahnomen 59 1
Marshall 58 1
Martin 510 12
McLeod 512 3
Meeker 239 2
Mille Lacs 194 3
Morrison 338 3
Mower 1,377 6
Murray 189 3
Nicollet 594 17
Nobles 2,013 16
Norman 68 0
Olmsted 2,683 28
Otter Tail 534 6
Pennington 136 1
Pine 384 0
Pipestone 275 14
Polk 357 4
Pope 110 0
Ramsey 11,646 328
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 204 7
Renville 176 8
Rice 1,398 8
Rock 192 1
Roseau 144 0
Scott 2,770 33
Sherburne 1,266 15
Sibley 214 3
St. Louis 1,956 49
Stearns 4,362 26
Steele 592 2
Stevens 125 1
Swift 155 1
Todd 538 2
Traverse 40 0
Wabasha 232 0
Wadena 89 0
Waseca 820 9
Washington 4,180 58
Watonwan 540 4
Wilkin 81 3
Winona 1,001 18
Wright 1,839 8
Yellow Medicine 216 3
Unknown/missing 187 0

 

