October 29, 2020

  • 36°

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Waseca counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:21 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Minnesota reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one in both Freeborn and Waseca counties.

The person from Freeborn County who died was between 80 and 84, while the person from Waseca County who died was between 60 and 64.

Statewide, the people who died were from 18 counties and included people ranging in age from their late 50s to over 100. Twenty resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, while 12 lived in private residences.

The new deaths bring the state’s cumulative deaths to 2,419, of which 1,689 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County has now had five deaths, and Waseca County has had 10.

The state set a new record for cases in a single day with 2,872 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 142,311. Of the total cases, 124,379 no longer need to be in isolation.

The following are updates about new cases in the area counties:

  • Faribault County: eight new cases, 252 total cases
  • Freeborn County: 18 new cases, 718 total cases. The county now has 80 active cases, and five people who are currently hospitalized. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following:
    • Three people in their 20s
    • Four people in their 30s
    • One person in their 40s
    • Three people in their 50s
    • Two people in their 60s
    • Two people in their 70s
    • Two people in their 80s
    • One person in their 90s
  • Mower County: six new cases, 1,545 total cases
  • Steele County: 14 new cases, 801 total cases
  • Waseca County: four new cases, 945 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 196 2 198 2
Anoka 9,313 31 9,344 155
Becker 619 2 621 4
Beltrami 960 1 961 8
Benton 1,017 16 1,033 11
Big Stone 159 0 159 1
Blue Earth 2,114 0 2,114 7
Brown 348 0 348 3
Carlton 480 29 509 2
Carver 1,879 9 1,888 7
Cass 422 0 422 5
Chippewa 472 1 473 3
Chisago 1,153 3 1,156 2
Clay 2,529 0 2,529 44
Clearwater 138 0 138 1
Cook 19 0 19 0
Cottonwood 295 0 295 0
Crow Wing 1,142 1 1,143 22
Dakota 10,242 29 10,271 139
Dodge 413 0 413 0
Douglas 774 0 774 4
Faribault 252 0 252 0
Fillmore 277 0 277 0
Freeborn 718 0 718 5
Goodhue 650 1 651 11
Grant 105 0 105 4
Hennepin 35,393 91 35,484 995
Houston 238 0 238 1
Hubbard 433 1 434 4
Isanti 598 1 599 5
Itasca 788 0 788 17
Jackson 221 0 221 1
Kanabec 236 1 237 10
Kandiyohi 1,820 1 1,821 5
Kittson 53 0 53 0
Koochiching 175 0 175 5
Lac qui Parle 145 0 145 3
Lake 131 2 133 0
Lake of the Woods 44 0 44 1
Le Sueur 664 0 664 6
Lincoln 192 1 193 0
Lyon 1,028 2 1,030 6
Mahnomen 129 0 129 2
Marshall 151 0 151 1
Martin 626 0 626 18
McLeod 620 1 621 4
Meeker 359 0 359 3
Mille Lacs 445 4 449 18
Morrison 816 9 825 9
Mower 1,527 18 1,545 18
Murray 297 0 297 3
Nicollet 771 0 771 18
Nobles 2,341 2 2,343 18
Norman 134 0 134 0
Olmsted 3,402 0 3,402 30
Otter Tail 949 1 950 8
Pennington 217 1 218 1
Pine 575 2 577 0
Pipestone 366 0 366 17
Polk 820 16 836 4
Pope 168 0 168 0
Ramsey 14,627 99 14,726 372
Red Lake 81 1 82 2
Redwood 299 0 299 12
Renville 266 6 272 13
Rice 1,701 1 1,702 10
Rock 357 2 359 5
Roseau 321 9 330 0
Scott 3,595 9 3,604 36
Sherburne 1,822 9 1,831 22
Sibley 266 0 266 3
St. Louis 3,241 17 3,258 74
Stearns 6,201 54 6,255 50
Steele 801 0 801 3
Stevens 193 1 194 1
Swift 225 0 225 2
Todd 895 1 896 7
Traverse 59 0 59 0
Wabasha 414 0 414 1
Wadena 257 7 264 3
Waseca 945 0 945 10
Washington 6,345 17 6,362 73
Watonwan 582 0 582 4
Wilkin 145 0 145 4
Winona 1,336 0 1,336 19
Wright 2,726 5 2,731 16
Yellow Medicine 295 3 298 6
Unknown/missing 236 2 238 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials