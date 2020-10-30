October 31, 2020

  • 48°

Doors to business damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:19 am Friday, October 30, 2020

Doors were reported damaged at 8:54 a.m. Thursday at Liquor Depot, 606 S. Broadway.

 

Thefts reported

A theft of clothes was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday from the laundromat at 1609 W. Main St. 

Police received a report at 6:39 p.m. of two prescriptions that were reported stolen from an apartment at 820 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 7:16 p.m. Thursday at 501 S. Washington Ave. 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials