Doors to business damaged and other reports

Doors were reported damaged at 8:54 a.m. Thursday at Liquor Depot, 606 S. Broadway.

Thefts reported

A theft of clothes was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday from the laundromat at 1609 W. Main St.

Police received a report at 6:39 p.m. of two prescriptions that were reported stolen from an apartment at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 7:16 p.m. Thursday at 501 S. Washington Ave.