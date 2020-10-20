Dorothy Ellen (Zerk) Wencl

Funeral Service for Dorothy Wencl will be held on Saturday (10/24) at 10:30am at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Friday (10/23) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Dorothy Ellen (Zerck) Wencl, age 90 of Albert Lea, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Oak Park Place.

Dorothy was born on January 30, 1930 to Lawrence and Ada (Ball) Zerck in Osage, IA. She attended School in Osage. She married Harold Paul Wencl on June 5, 1948 in Austin, MN. Together they raised 6 children. She was a devoted wife and mother. Dorothy worked at Land-O-Lakes for 13 years before she retired. She was active in the Women’s Group at St. James Catholic Church.

Dorothy loved to do crossword puzzles, reading books, doing needlework and going to the casino. She also liked to play cards with her children and grandchildren. Most of all Dorothy loved to spend time with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children Rebecca Giesler, Laura Heskett, Julie (Jerel) Schewe, Barbara (Brian) Stahl, and Michael (Kelly) Wencl; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings Stanley (Geraldine) Zerck, Marilyn Johnson, Jeanne Christenson, and Rick (LeAnn) Zerck; Harold’s siblings Evelyn Culbert, Lawrence Wencl and Mayme Smith

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1997; daughter Angela Ellis; grandchildren Kathy Ellis and Danny Miller; brothers Donald and Richard; brothers-in-law Ronald Johnson, Marvin Christenson; 8 of her husband’s siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossroads Community Hospice.