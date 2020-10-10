Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To Ava Cunningham and the organizers of ArtWalk Albert Lea.

Hats off to 15-year-old Albert Lean Ava Cunningham and the organizers of the ArtWalk Albert Lea initiative, who have plans to bring more fresh art to another warming house in Albert Lea.

Cunningham, who has enjoyed art since the first grade, is slated to paint the Academy Park warming house with a whimsical design of bright colors. ArtWalk organizers asked her if she would be interested in the project after seeing the mural she created on the wall of her neighbor’s garage for a graduation party.

This will be the second mural painted as part of the ArtWalk initiative, which aims to create more public art in the community. The first was at the Lakeview Park warming house and has been received with much excitement in the community.

We are looking forward to seeing this next project and especially to see a young person take such a prominent role on this mural.

We also look forward to seeing what other public art is planned through the initiative.

To warm fall weather.

The National Weather Service said Albert Lea was expected to reach a high of 82 degrees on Friday in unseasonably warm fall weather.

Temperatures are expected to stay around 70 or in the mid-70s through Sunday before dipping into the 60s next week.

Get out and enjoy the weather while you can. This is a good opportunity to take care of some of those outdoor fall projects in anticipation of colder weather on the horizon.

To the Albert Lea football and volleyball teams.

After a late start, the Albert Lea football and volleyball teams are having their first games of the season this week. The volleyball team had its game Friday, and the football team was slated to have its today.

Though their seasons will be shortened, we wish these teams the best of luck, and hope they have an enjoyable season.

The games come as the Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday morning it would allow for spectators in a limited capacity at indoor athletic events.

All schools will be allowed two spectators per participant, and spectators must maintain a space of 6 feet between households/spectator groups, and event spaces cannot exceed 25% of total capacity. No venue may exceed a capacity of 250.

The changes will allow parents or family watch the games of their loved ones, keeping in mind safety measures.