Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families
National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends and spouses/partners as well as parents of children and teens, according to a press release. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on Support Groups or go straight to namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.
Local food drive starts
RE/MAX Properties is hosting a “RE/STOCK with RE/MAX” community food drive to collect donations for a local food shelf. Canned... read more