Jean Aldrich

Jean Maxine Aldrich, 95, Nixa, Missouri passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family October 16, 2020.

Jean was born August 4, 1925 to Charlie and Hilma (Rubach) Main in Hartford, SD. She was united in marriage to Keith F. Aldrich on February 9, 1947 in Hartford, SD. During their 73 years of marriage, they had an adventurous life in various areas of Minnesota working, and raising 11 children. They lived in Freeborn, MN for 20 years until retirement. After retirement they settled in Southern Missouri and joined the Springfield Church of God Seventh Day and made many friends.

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her wit, humor, and spunk, her endless loaves of homemade bread and delicious cinnamon rolls. Her greatest achievement and joy was her family

She is survived by her loving husband Keith, and 10 of their children; Linda Loyer, Nixa, MO; Pat (Howard) Stenzel, Englewood, FL; Lois Arnold, Albert Lea, MN; Bill Aldrich, Rogersville, MO; Dick Aldrich, Aurora, MO; Laura (Doug) Schultz, Wells, MN; Dennis Aldrich, Rogersville, MO; Steve (Kris) Aldrich, Peoria, AZ; Kathy (Mark) Engel, Freeborn, MN; and Joe Aldrich (Marlena White), Rogersville, MO; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; Sister Carol Peterson, Sioux Falls, SD; Brother-in-law Marvin Aldrich, Madison, SD; Sisters-in-law Darlene Lofstedt, Sioux Falls, and Margaret Aldrich, Colton, SD, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael, sons-in-law Chuck Loyer and Rodney Arnold, Brother Jim (and Norma) Main, Sisters Delores (and Art) Summers and Cleo (and Arnold) Theel, Brothers-in-law Harry Peterson, Alvin Aldrich and Wally Lofstedt, and Sister-in-law Esther Aldrich.

A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, MO.

