October 9, 2020

  • 68°

Jerome M. Solland

By Submitted

Published 9:37 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Jerome Mervin Solland was born in Mansfield township January 9, 1932 to Jens and May Solland. Graduated from a country school in Emmons, where he walked up the hill both ways  in 5 feet of snow with no shoes. Jerome served in the US Army as a Corporal during the  Korean War.  Jerome loved doing things outside like gardening, camping, many little projects and was the  handiest man we knew. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do, he always said he’s a jack of all  trades but master of none. Something he excelled at was telling jokes, he had a joke for every  occasion that was sure to make you laugh. Jerome died on October 3, 2020.  He left a void in all of our hearts but will be filled with the love he had for us all and all the  memories we have of him.  Jerome is preceded in death by his wife Sharlene Solland (Anderson), father Jens Solland and,  his mother May Blair; brothers: Marvin, Orin, Donald and Ralph.

Jerome M. Solland

He is survived by his brother  Judean and his sisters: Mavis and Gloria; sons: Gary, Terry, Michael and Danny and his  daughters Lisa and Sharon; grand kids: Vicki, Troy, Tia, Abbey, Cary, Megan, Brooke, Jessica,  Mandra, Amy, Levi, Zane, Shaylea, Samantha and multiple great grandkids. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 17 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea.  Due to COVID-19 there will not be a Celebration of Life Service.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials