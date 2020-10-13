Larry Hamberg

Larry Dean Hamberg passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was 68 years old.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service – Albert Lea. Pastor Josh Blair will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to join us for a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The funeral service will also be livestreamed on the Bonnerup website. To view the livestream, go to www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com, go to his obituary page, and click the livestream link below the wording of the obituary.

Larry was born on February 13, 1952 to Gene and Betty (Kinney) Hamberg. He went to school in Glenville, MN and after graduating, was the owner of Larry’s 65 Mobile for over 32 years. Through his years owning the shop, Larry enjoyed being around ‘the guys’, Larry, Kelly, Mike, Joe and Tim. Larry also spent some time working for at the Albert Lea High School where he enjoyed being talking with all the teachers.

As a child, Larry liked taking things apart on the farm and that may have led to a love of cars. Cars were Larry’s biggest passion and he loved being able to work on all the ones he owned, especially his Mustangs. Together, Larry and Diane had 9 Mustangs that they loved riding in. He was also a dog lover and had many dogs over the years. Family was also very important to him and he loved to be with them as much as he could.

Larry is survived by his partner of over 29 years, Diane Grabau; siblings, Dennis (Helen) Hamberg, Bob (Sue) Hamberg, Bonnie (Richard) Harkner, and Kevin Hamberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Pat) Hauge and Susie (Jay) Waalkens; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his special sidekick, Punt, and many other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gene and Betty Hamberg; step-sons, Ronald Grabau and Keith Grabau; father and mother-in-law, Jerome and Evelyn Hauge; brother-in-law Richard Hauge.

He will be greatly missed by many people.

*Family and friends are invited back to the shop after the service for coffee and cake* 310 US HWY 65 NW, GLENVILLE, MN.

“We will love you and miss you Bud”