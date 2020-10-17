Letter: Column was disturbing

I found Brad Kramer’s column Oct. 14 to be disturbing as either he clearly couldn’t handle the truth or is not aware of what is really going on.

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson is correct when she states that billionaires have expanded their wealth during the pandemic because of Republican action. America’s billionaires saw their fortunes soar by $434 billion during the U.S. lockdown between mid-March and mid-May. Trump is behind much of this with his executive orders.

Briefly as to issues: Defunding the police does not mean getting rid of the police. The Republicans have distorted this view badly. I support gun rights. However, I don’t if a family wants to remove a gun from a household due to Alzheimer’s, mental health issues etc., they can’t. Why? So called Second Amendment rights.

Trump continues to make executive decisions that will benefit the wealthy along with his holdings. Please don’t forget that Trump has lied or misled the public over 26,000 times in his 3 1/2 years in office. That is unheard of unless you’re talking about Putin, Hitler etc. Speaking of Hitler, Trump took a page out of Hitler’s marketing campaign, calling people names, making fun of people, lying, distorting information and so forth. If you wondered how Hitler got to the top, all you have to do is take a look at Trump as to how he operates. I had learned much of this on a program that public television was showing as to how Hitler rose in power.

Here in Minnesota, GOP Minority Leader Kurt Daudt won’t allow the majority of his caucus to work with the DFL. Don’t blame Governor Waltz for the dysfunction that has been taking place at the capitol. Daudt goes on ridiculous rants that I would think be an embarrassment to his party. I doubt very much that God approves his rants. Rep. Peggy Bennett should be able to confirm this for you.

Trump has used choice words of our POWs. Ever notice that the POW flag doesn’t fly on top of the White House any more below the American Flag? Even Congressman Hagedorn took a page from Trump. He insulted a veteran who lost his legs and arms in Vietnam by calling him a “half-soldier” and telling him to “roll away.” I find that to be insulting. Calling Vietnam veterans suckers is also insulting, like Trump has done. I support our veterans.

Health care coverage is a huge issue. If you don’t work for a large company, typically you’re going to pay much more and perhaps have less coverage. The Republicans for many years now keep saying that they have a plan. Where is it? The current plan in the end is to eliminate pre-existing coverage despite denials by the GOP. Sure, Obamacare has flaws. How about a solution? None have been brought forward.

It is critical that we look at the root of any problem to examine various issues but we don’t do that. Based on what I’ve clearly seen, saying you’re conservative doesn’t mean you’ve been following God’s wishes.

Paul Tuveson

Woodbury