Letter: Nation founded on Judeo-Christian principles

Early in President Obama’s first term while visiting Turkey, he told an audience, “We do not consider ourselves a Christian nation or a Jewish nation or a Muslim nation. We consider ourselves a nation of citizens who are bound by ideals and a set of values.”

Because I was educated in the 1950s and 1960s, I did not share his observation of our nation, which was founded on Judeo-Christian principles established by the Bible and taught in public schools.

This week, I found a list of the states preambles. Minnesota’s: “We … the people of the state of Minnesota, grateful to God for our civil and religious liberty, and desiring to perpetuate its blessing.”

All 50 states acknowledge God in their state constitutions.

“In God we trust” is found in the national motto as the United States is founded on Judeo-Christian values. Today, our children and grandchildren are lacking instructions in the founding of our nation by being taught by teachers coming out of universities who have been educated by radical atheists and secularists who have banished prayer, the Bible and Ten Commandments. Sadly, many of our teachers in schools today were not taught by their parents to ignore their radical teachings and are not aware of our country’s foundational principles.

Dr. Ben Carson has a quote: “As Christians, the Bible calls us to be salt and light to influence our culture.”

May God bless and guide our young ones who are going to our schools. It is my prayer that the children will come in contact with someone who will be instrumental in teaching each child is special to the one who created him/her, and has a plan for his/her future. Psalm 139:13-18.

Carol L. Bybee

Albert Lea