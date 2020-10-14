Letter: Sign thefts show disrespect

I am an Army veteran who spent over 28 months in Germany during the Cold War. I guess I am one of those suckers who served his country. Among other rights, I defended the right to show my right to free speech and expression, only to have it taken away by some thief. I know of other Biden and Trump signs stolen in Glenville and Albert Lea.

This theft will not change my mind and most likely will not change anyone else’s either. What it does is show disrespect to the many thousands of soldiers who gave their lives and to those who have ever served their country protecting this very vital right given us by the Constitution. It affects every American.

They can’t call themselves as Democrats or Republicans or even patriots but as common thieves with shady morals.

Dennis Rayman

Glenville