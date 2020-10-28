Letter: Who you vote for reflects your values
Would it be safe to say who you vote for, in a way, is a reflection of you, your values and what you see as quality characteristics? Here is a list that I believe most all parents try to instill in their children. Key word is try. No one is perfect.
Be humble
Be honest
Be truthful
Treat others with respect
Don’t brag
Don’t call names
Don’t cheat
Don’t lie
Don’t make fun of others
Don’t mock
Do not exploit others
Be faithful
Show/have empathy
Embrace diversity
Don’t pass the buck
Take ownership
Don’t bully
Don’t intimidate
If you make a mistake, admit it and say you’re sorry
You are no more important/better than anyone else
Do not seek constant praise
Admit and learn from your mistakes
Be a role model
Be self reflective
Be responsible for your actions
Be kind
When you vote, remember your children are watching.
Al Helgerson
Albert Lea
