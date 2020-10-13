Man injured in accidental shooting and other reports

A man was injured Monday morning after an accidental shooting at 915 Clausen Ave. A man was reportedly shot in the leg in what police are describing as a negligent firing of the gun. Police logs stated the man and another person were getting ready to go to the gun range to sight in the gun.

The man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Man arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Steven Jon Lundak, 42, for felony third-degree drug possession after receiving a report of a suspicious person parked in the middle of the road with lights on for 30 minutes on Bayview Drive.

House egged

Police received a report at 8:58 p.m. Monday of a house that was egged at 1310 Louis St.