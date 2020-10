Marlene K. Wronski (Qualey)

Passed away on October, 14, 2020 at the age of 69.

Preceded in death by parents, Spencer and Lorraine.

Survived by husband, David; daughters, Jennifer and Shanna; granddaughter, Francesca; future granddaughter, Emilia; and other family members and friends. Funeral Service, 11:00am on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive. Walk-through Visitation beginning at 10am. Bradshaw – 651-407-8300