Minnesotans can enroll in health insurance through MNsure.org

Minnesotans can enroll in comprehensive health insurance coverage through MNsure.org beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday through Dec. 22, according to a press release. MNsure’s open enrollment period is the time for Minnesotans to enroll, renew or change private health insurance. Plans selected during the open enrollment period will have a Jan. 1 effective date.

“MNsure is the only place Minnesotans can access financial benefits that help lower the cost of health insurance and compare plans side-by-side to make sure you’re getting the coverage that meets your needs,” said CEO Nate Clark. “But we also know it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why MNsure has a number of ways to get assistance with the enrollment process. We are here to help.”

MNsure-certified brokers and navigators provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Find options at MNsure.org/help/. Extended contact center hours will begin Sunday and will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The contact center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday. MNsure’s Contact Center can be reached at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.