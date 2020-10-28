Notices
Kathie Pearl Anderson
April 8, 1968-Oct. 23, 2020
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Kathie Pearl Anderson, 52, Forest City, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 23, in Forest City.
Visitation will from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City. Pastor Doug Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minn.
Arrangements by Schott Funeral Homes.
www.schottfuneralhomes.com
You Might Like
Hazel E. (Moss) Peterson
Hazel Elaine Peterson went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 86. She... read more