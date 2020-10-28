October 28, 2020





Kathie Pearl Anderson

April 8, 1968-Oct. 23, 2020

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Kathie Pearl Anderson, 52, Forest City, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 23, in Forest City.

Visitation will from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City. Pastor Doug Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minn.

