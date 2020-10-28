Kathie Pearl Anderson

April 8, 1968-Oct. 23, 2020

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Kathie Pearl Anderson, 52, Forest City, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 23, in Forest City.

Visitation will from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City. Pastor Doug Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minn.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Homes.

