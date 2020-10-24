Operation Christmas Child collection planned
The Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection will take place at Bridge Community Church in Albert Lea, according to a press release. The collection week is Nov. 16 through Nov. 23, and hours of collection will be 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 to open the collection site. Those with questions can email or call Rose Olson at fotofac94@yahoo.com at 507-402-5067.
You Might Like
DNR welcomes people with disabilities at WMAs
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants more people with disabilities to know about ways to use wildlife management areas,... read more