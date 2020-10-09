Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired

The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information tied to reported gunshots fired Thursday night.

The department stated officers were dispatched at about 10:24 p.m. Thursday to a weapons violation on the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue. The reporting person stated vehicle sounds were heard in the area, along with two gunshots.

Officers were unable to find victims or damage to residences, vehicles or personal property, but did find shell casings.

Based on information and evidence collected, it is believed that a firearm was discharged from a moving vehicle, police stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albert Lea Police Department.

The case remains under investigation.