Pumpkin spice and all things nice

Different pumpkin recipes to try out this holiday season

Pumpkin seems to be a common theme when it comes to fall, winter and holiday recipes. Here are a few unique ones to wow your guests with this season.

Pumpkin Bisque

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, chopped

1/2 sweet onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

3 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

Directions

Heat pot over medium-low heat and add bacon. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pot and place on a paper towel to remove excess grease.

Add onions and garlic to the pot and stir. Mix in salt, pepper, paprika, cumin, nutmeg and brown sugar. Stir well. Reduce heat to low and cook until the onions are caramelized and golden brown, around 8 to 10 minutes.

Add pumpkin puree and stock, stir to combine as much as you can. Use an immersion blender or transport mixture to blender and puree until smooth. Put back in the pot, bring heat back up to medium and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, stir in cream. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Heat until soup is warmed through. Serve with bacon, croutons and green onions or chives.

— Recipe made by Tyler Julson

Pumpkin Spiked Coffee

Ingredients

4 parts coffee

1 part Revel Stoke pumpkin spice-flavored whiskey

1 part Kahlua

Dash of simple syrup

Cinnamon and sugar mixture

Whipped cream

Cinnamon stick

Directions

Dip the rim of your cup in simple syrup and then dip the cup into a cinnamon and sugar mixture.

Pour in 4 parts coffee.

Add 1 part whiskey.

Add 1 part Kahlua.

Dash of simple syrup.

Top with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.

— Recipe made by Michelle Rasmussen

Pumpkin Cupcakes

Ingredients

4 large eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 cups confectioners sugar

Nutmeg for dusting

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray pan with cooking spray.

Beat eggs in large bowl with an electric mixer until foamy. Add sugar, vegetable oil and pumpkin. Beat on medium speed until incorporated, about 2 minutes.

Mix flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Beat flour mixture into egg mixture on low speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool completely.

Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla together in a bowl with an electric hand mixer until creamy. Gradually add confectioners sugar; beat until smooth. Spread frosting over cool cupcakes; sprinkle with nutmeg.

— Recipe made by Colleen Harrison

Pumpkin Pie Dip

Ingredients

1 can pumpkin puree

1 small box cheesecake instant pudding

1 8-ounce container whipped cream

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and chill. Serve with Nilla Wafers, graham crackers, apples or ginger snaps.

— Recipe made by Kim Ehrich

