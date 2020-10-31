Quilts and candy donated to Albert Lea fire department

October 31, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS — A website that Minnesotans can use to track their absentee ballots went down for more than an hour Saturday morning, along with other ...
Read more
| Add your comment
NEW RICHLAND —The NRHEG and United South Central volleyball teams met in a slugfest Thursday night in New Richland. With the Panthers searching for their ...
Read more
| Add your comment
Daylight saving time ends this weekend, so don’t forget to turn back your clocks an hour Saturday night before you go to bed. While you’re ...
Read more
| Add your comment
Residents recall paranormal experiences in Albert Lea theater
Read more
| Add your comment
By Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020
They also provided a basket of Halloween candy for the firefighters. – Provided
read more