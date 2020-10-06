Rebels tennis moves into section semifinals

The United South Central girls’ tennis team played in the quarterfinal round of the Section 3A tournament Monday night in Pipestone.

Despite being the higher seed in the tournament, the Rebels played on the road against the Arrows. The away team atmosphere made no difference for the Rebels, however, as they cruised to a 5-2 victory.

The Rebels went 2-2 in singles action. Senior Delaney Weber picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win in the No. 1 singles match and sophomore Kelsie Chaman won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.

The two singles losses came from senior Alyson Swanson and junior Elizabeth Romano.

Swanson, in the No. 2 match, came back to make it a competitive match in the second set, but ultimately came up short 6-1, 7-5. Romano was overpowered in the No. 4 slot, losing 6-2, 6-2.

United South Central came away with wins in all three of the doubles matches.

The junior pair of Macy Zebro and Maya Zebro won in a three-set thriller at the No. 1 spot, 7-6, 4-6, 11-9.

The senior duo of Olivia Schwartz and Lauren Zebro won in the No. 2 spot. After a close first set, Lauren Zebro and Schwartz went on to dominate the second set, winning 7-5, 6-2.

Junior Brooklyn Yokiel and senior Hanna Olson also had a close call in the first set, but bounced back to dominate in the second set, winning 7-5, 6-3.

With the win, the No. 4 seed Rebels will advance into the Section 3A semifinals, where they will meet the No. 1 seed Saints of St. James.

The Rebels also move to 8-4 as a team this season. The Saints, however, are a perfect 13-0 and pose a big task for the Rebels.

The two teams have not met this season, but have a common opponent in Pipestone. While United South Central just beating Pipestone 5-2, St. James has also beaten Pipestone 5-2 on two separate occasions.

The matchup is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at St. James High School.